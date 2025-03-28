Past due: Student loan borrowers under pressure
Student loan borrowers are facing a new reality with most pandemic-era loan pauses and forgiveness programs gone.
Student debt holders are feeling the squeeze
With most pandemic-era student loan pauses and forgiveness programs gone, student debt holders are now feeling the pinch of resumed repayments and higher interest rates. Marketplace’s Caleigh Wells reports on how borrowers are dealing with the financial squeeze.
Why Congress may repeal Biden-era regulations limiting bank fees
Congressional Republicans are looking to axe Biden-era rules that limit overdraft and other banking fees. Marketplace’s Nova Safo reports on what, and who, is behind the push.
