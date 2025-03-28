Trade War 2.0Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Past due: Student loan borrowers under pressure
Mar 28, 2025

Past due: Student loan borrowers under pressure

Paul Morigi/Getty Images for We, The 45 Million
Student loan borrowers are facing a new reality with most pandemic-era loan pauses and forgiveness programs gone.

Segments From this episode

Student debt holders are feeling the squeeze

With most pandemic-era student loan pauses and forgiveness programs gone, student debt holders are now feeling the pinch of resumed repayments and higher interest rates. Marketplace’s Caleigh Wells reports on how borrowers are dealing with the financial squeeze.

Why Congress may repeal Biden-era regulations limiting bank fees

by Nova Safo

Congressional Republicans are looking to axe Biden-era rules that limit overdraft and other banking fees. Marketplace’s Nova Safo reports on what, and who, is behind the push.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

