Jan 12, 2021
Parler is suing Amazon
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Can cloud computing giants kick out customers for what is seen as dangerous speech? Plus, on immigration, how the Biden administration could change things for for-profit detention centers. And, the "multiples" movement, which got high-end art into the homes of people who aren't rich.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Biden's immigration policy could affect the private prison industry
As President Trump visits the Texas-Mexico border, we look at the role of private prisons in immigration detention.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director