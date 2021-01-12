UnworkableCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Parler is suing Amazon
Jan 12, 2021

Parler is suing Amazon

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Can cloud computing giants kick out customers for what is seen as dangerous speech? Plus, on immigration, how the Biden administration could change things for for-profit detention centers. And, the "multiples" movement, which got high-end art into the homes of people who aren't rich.

Segments From this episode

Parler sues Amazon for booting the social network from web-hosting services

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Biden's immigration policy could affect the private prison industry

by Andy Uhler
Jan 12, 2021
As President Trump visits the Texas-Mexico border, we look at the role of private prisons in immigration detention.
The campaign of President-elect Joe Biden promised to end for-profit detention centers.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Seriously Shlohmo

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Hundreds of small music venues are struggling to stay open
COVID-19
Hundreds of small music venues are struggling to stay open
Companies suspend political donations following Capitol riot
Companies suspend political donations following Capitol riot
Will Capitol attack hike security costs for Biden inauguration?
Will Capitol attack hike security costs for Biden inauguration?
Will the riot in Washington deter foreign investment in the U.S.?
Will the riot in Washington deter foreign investment in the U.S.?