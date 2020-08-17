Aug 17, 2020
A tip for families who might be owed more stimulus money
Many low-income parents never got the $500 per child promised to them that's in addition to the $1,200 payments. The IRS is giving them another chance to collect. Plus, pandemic home designs. And, what a virtual DNC means for Milwaukee.
Segments From this episode
Families that didn't get $500 stimulus payments for children now have another chance
The IRS is reopening registration on its website. Parents have to fill out information in what’s called a "non-filers tool."
Home design is adapting to the pandemic, too
New features include dedicated work space and antimicrobial surfaces.
A virtual DNC means Milwaukee loses revenue — and more
The city was expecting 50,000 visitors. Only a few hundred will actually turn up.
