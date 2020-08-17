SpecialsUnemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

A tip for families who might be owed more stimulus money
Aug 17, 2020

A tip for families who might be owed more stimulus money

Many low-income parents never got the $500 per child promised to them that's in addition to the $1,200 payments. The IRS is giving them another chance to collect. Plus, pandemic home designs. And, what a virtual DNC means for Milwaukee.

COVID-19

Families that didn't get $500 stimulus payments for children now have another chance

by David Brancaccio , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Aug 17, 2020
The IRS is reopening registration on its website. Parents have to fill out information in what’s called a "non-filers tool."
Juanmonino via Getty Images
COVID-19

Home design is adapting to the pandemic, too

by Amy Scott
Aug 17, 2020
New features include dedicated work space and antimicrobial surfaces.
Consumers want some kind of quiet space or designated work space in their homes.
Al Bello/Getty Images
A virtual DNC means Milwaukee loses revenue — and more

by Erika Beras
Aug 17, 2020
The city was expecting 50,000 visitors. Only a few hundred will actually turn up.
A view of the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, where the 2020 Democratic National Convention would have been held.
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Music from the episode

First... and Then Handsome Boy Modeling School, Dres

