Pandora Papers put South Dakota under the money microscope
Oct 5, 2021

Pandora Papers put South Dakota under the money microscope

Also today, Lindsey Piegza joins us to discuss high oil prices and the big jobs report coming out on Friday. You can also add warehouse space to the list of shortages as the holiday season approaches for retailers who are stocking up.

Segments From this episode

Warehouse space is getting tight

by Amanda Peacher
Oct 5, 2021
As retailers start to stock up for the holidays, space to store goods is at a premium
Warehouse space is shrinking as the holidays approach.
Virginie Goubier/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

