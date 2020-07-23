Jul 23, 2020
There’s a week left to come up with another round of unemployment relief
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Extra unemployment benefits are set to disappear July 31. Plus, Trump denies reports that he tried to steer a golf tournament to one of his resorts. And, Mattel earnings will give us a sense of how toy sales are doing.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Pandemic unemployment benefits have kept people spending
Economists say the additional $600-a-week benefit has boosted the whole economy and contributed to job growth.
Mattel banks on keeping kids busy during the pandemic
Mattel has pivoted, playing to the moment at hand with marketing like "play is never canceled" and an emphasis on family activities.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director