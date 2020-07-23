Unemployment 2020Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

There’s a week left to come up with another round of unemployment relief
Jul 23, 2020

Extra unemployment benefits are set to disappear July 31. Plus, Trump denies reports that he tried to steer a golf tournament to one of his resorts. And, Mattel earnings will give us a sense of how toy sales are doing.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Pandemic unemployment benefits have kept people spending

by Jasmine Garsd
Jul 23, 2020
Economists say the additional $600-a-week benefit has boosted the whole economy and contributed to job growth.
A person fills out an unemployment benefits application. The addition of $600 a week has enabled many Americans to keep spending and support businesses.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Mattel banks on keeping kids busy during the pandemic

by Erika Beras
Jul 23, 2020
Mattel has pivoted, playing to the moment at hand with marketing like "play is never canceled" and an emphasis on family activities.
Hot Wheels cars, a Mattel product, weren't flying off the shelves during the pandemic like other games. So Mattel has pivoted.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Ghost Duet Louie Zong

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
