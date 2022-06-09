Pandemic poked holes in system for jobless benefits, says GAO
The Government Accountability Office added unemployment insurance systems to its list of programs at high risk for fraud, waste, abuse and mismanagement. Though jobless claims have remained low, the office has said the pandemic exposed a variety of weaknesses in the system. China correspondent Jennifer Pak provides another update from Shanghai, where she has a little more freedom of movement. Hundreds of thousands of children have lost a parent or guardian to COVID-19, and that also comes with devastating financial consequences.
Segments From this episode
For kids who lost parents to COVID, the financial consequences compound the emotional toll
Losing a parent can have long-term financial implications for children.
GAO report highlights vulnerabilities in the unemployment insurance claims system
The report says decades of underinvestment in personnel and technology have led to weaknesses that were exposed during the pandemic, when there was high demand for benefits.
