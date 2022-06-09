Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Pandemic poked holes in system for jobless benefits, says GAO
Jun 9, 2022

Pandemic poked holes in system for jobless benefits, says GAO

The Government Accountability Office added unemployment insurance systems to its list of programs at high risk for fraud, waste, abuse and mismanagement. Though jobless claims have remained low, the office has said the pandemic exposed a variety of weaknesses in the system. China correspondent Jennifer Pak provides another update from Shanghai, where she has a little more freedom of movement. Hundreds of thousands of children have lost a parent or guardian to COVID-19, and that also comes with devastating financial consequences.

COVID-19

For kids who lost parents to COVID, the financial consequences compound the emotional toll

by Alisa Roth
Jun 9, 2022
Losing a parent can have long-term financial implications for children.
Aidan (left), and Julius Garza (center), lost their father, David (right), to COVID-19 almost two years ago.
Courtesy Margaret Garza
GAO report highlights vulnerabilities in the unemployment insurance claims system

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 9, 2022
The report says decades of underinvestment in personnel and technology have led to weaknesses that were exposed during the pandemic, when there was high demand for benefits.
The GAO said the demand for unemployment benefits during the pandemic brought to light a variety of weaknesses in the system.
OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director

