Mar 25, 2021
For some, the pandemic has actually been a good time to have a baby
The U.S. birth rate has declined during the pandemic, but for dancers, actors, athletes and others, shutdowns have presented an opportunity to raise a family. Plus, good news from the labor market today tempered by a big-picture look at the pandemic economy. And, the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter are back before Congress again.
Segments From this episode
A warning label to add to that good news this morning from the labor market
Initial jobless claims fell below 700,000 last week for the first time since the pandemic started. But, "we're now celebrating a number that is worse than the worst week of the 2008-2009 recession," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. She says we're moving in the right direction, but we're not moving fast enough. Also, employers are hesitant to hire more until they know for sure more patrons will show up, even though bookings have picked up in the leisure and hospitality sector, Swonk said. In other words, "we're not going to eliminate this overhang of unemployment anytime soon."
Big Tech CEOs testify before Congress on misinformation, extremism and more
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Performers take pandemic opportunity to have children
For some, shutdowns created the perfect opportunity to have a baby without sacrificing opportunity.
