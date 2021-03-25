For some, the pandemic has actually been a good time to have a baby

A warning label to add to that good news this morning from the labor market

Initial jobless claims fell below 700,000 last week for the first time since the pandemic started. But, "we're now celebrating a number that is worse than the worst week of the 2008-2009 recession," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. She says we're moving in the right direction, but we're not moving fast enough. Also, employers are hesitant to hire more until they know for sure more patrons will show up, even though bookings have picked up in the leisure and hospitality sector, Swonk said. In other words, "we're not going to eliminate this overhang of unemployment anytime soon."