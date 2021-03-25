The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Deadline: Tomorrow! Double your impact for our kids’ podcast. GIVE NOW
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
For some, the pandemic has actually been a good time to have a baby
Mar 25, 2021

For some, the pandemic has actually been a good time to have a baby

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The U.S. birth rate has declined during the pandemic, but for dancers, actors, athletes and others, shutdowns have presented an opportunity to raise a family. Plus, good news from the labor market today tempered by a big-picture look at the pandemic economy. And, the CEOs of Facebook, Google and Twitter are back before Congress again.

Segments From this episode

A warning label to add to that good news this morning from the labor market

Initial jobless claims fell below 700,000 last week for the first time since the pandemic started. But, "we're now celebrating a number that is worse than the worst week of the 2008-2009 recession," said Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton. She says we're moving in the right direction, but we're not moving fast enough. Also, employers are hesitant to hire more until they know for sure more patrons will show up, even though bookings have picked up in the leisure and hospitality sector, Swonk said. In other words, "we're not going to eliminate this overhang of unemployment anytime soon."
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Big Tech CEOs testify before Congress on misinformation, extremism and more

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Performers take pandemic opportunity to have children

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 25, 2021
For some, shutdowns created the perfect opportunity to have a baby without sacrificing opportunity.
Ballet dancers, actors and athletes took advantage of hiatuses during COVID, even though having a baby amid the pandemic came with a lot of restrictions and uncertainty.
fotostorm via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
The Suez Canal block could hit 'downstream' manufacturers the hardest
The Suez Canal block could hit 'downstream' manufacturers the hardest
Why businesses are pushing Congress to expand paid family and medical leave
Why businesses are pushing Congress to expand paid family and medical leave

Time’s running out!
Help us reach our $50k goal by midnight Friday!

GIVE NOW
As state unemployment trust funds empty, employers face soaring taxes
COVID & Unemployment
As state unemployment trust funds empty, employers face soaring taxes