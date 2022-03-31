Pakistan’s PM faces tough no-confidence vote

From the BBC World Service: Russia is saying it will require payments for energy exports in its own currency, the ruble, rather than via the current euro-denominated contracts. But the BBC's Jenny Hill in Moscow says it's not yet clear how that will work. The United Nations is launching the largest fundraising appeal in its history, hoping to raise nearly $4.5 billion for Afghanistan. And in Pakistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a vote of no-confidence in parliament.