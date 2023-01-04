Pakistan’s bid to save cash

From the BBC World Service: Pakistan's economy appears to be teetering on the brink. Inflation is at almost 25%, its debts continue to spiral and the country is running out of foreign currency. Now the government has taken drastic measures to try and save cash. Markets, shops, wedding halls and restaurants will have to close early every evening to conserve energy. We get the view from business. Plus, there's been more disruption in Bolivia's economic heartland. And, women's cricket in India is coming of age with pay parity and lucrative commercial deals.