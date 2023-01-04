How We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Pakistan’s bid to save cash
Jan 4, 2023

A market in Karachi, Pakistan. ASIF HASSAN/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Pakistan's economy appears to be teetering on the brink. Inflation is at almost 25%, its debts continue to spiral and the country is running out of foreign currency. Now the government has taken drastic measures to try and save cash. Markets, shops, wedding halls and restaurants will have to close early every evening to conserve energy. We get the view from business. Plus, there's been more disruption in Bolivia's economic heartland. And, women's cricket in India is coming of age with pay parity and lucrative commercial deals.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

