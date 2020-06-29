Jun 29, 2020
Pakistan stock exchange targeted in deadly attack
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Fatalities following an attack by gunmen on the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi. Amazon workers in Germany strike over COVID-19 safety fears. Fears of food insecurity in East Africa grow amid a new wave of desert locusts.
Subscribe on
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director