Pakistan floods cause food crisis
From the BBC World Service: Record-breaking floods across Pakistan are estimated to have washed away 45% of the nation's croplands and with resources on the ground in short supply, delivering aid is a mammoth task. Australia's government is moving quickly to try to address a chronic worker shortage that's left businesses scrambling across the country; it will raise its cap on permanent migration for the first time in a decade. And nations in the Western Balkans are meeting to discuss more regional economic co-operation.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant