Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Pakistan floods cause food crisis
Sep 2, 2022

Pakistan floods cause food crisis

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Record-breaking floods across Pakistan are estimated to have washed away 45% of the nation's croplands and with resources on the ground in short supply, delivering aid is a mammoth task. Australia's government is moving quickly to try to address a chronic worker shortage that's left businesses scrambling across the country; it will raise its cap on permanent migration for the first time in a decade. And nations in the Western Balkans are meeting to discuss more regional economic co-operation.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:25 AM PDT
7:33
4:10 AM PDT
7:16
3:02 AM PDT
1:50
5:10 PM PDT
15:22
4:18 PM PDT
27:15
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
Seattle was a transit success story before COVID. How's it doing now?
Seattle was a transit success story before COVID. How's it doing now?
Russia's Gazprom to shut its gas pipeline to Europe for repairs
Russia's Gazprom to shut its gas pipeline to Europe for repairs
What the worst states to work in have in common, according to Oxfam America
What the worst states to work in have in common, according to Oxfam America
Why Republican consumers are glum and Democrats upbeat
Why Republican consumers are glum and Democrats upbeat