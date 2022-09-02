Pakistan floods cause food crisis

From the BBC World Service: Record-breaking floods across Pakistan are estimated to have washed away 45% of the nation's croplands and with resources on the ground in short supply, delivering aid is a mammoth task. Australia's government is moving quickly to try to address a chronic worker shortage that's left businesses scrambling across the country; it will raise its cap on permanent migration for the first time in a decade. And nations in the Western Balkans are meeting to discuss more regional economic co-operation.