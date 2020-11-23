Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

ABOUT SHOW
Now there are three COVID vaccines with promising results
Nov 23, 2020

Now there are three COVID vaccines with promising results

Plus, without the Fed to purchase corporate bonds, companies hit hard by the pandemic could have to pay more to private investors. And, some employers are offering new benefits to help those taking care of children who are learning remotely.

Segments From this episode

Oxford-AstraZeneca late-stage trials showed its coronavirus vaccine was up to 90% effective

The BBC's Fergus Walsh reports.
COVID-19

Lapse in Fed lending programs could cost companies hurt by COVID

by David Brancaccio , Nancy Marshall-Genzer and Alex Schroeder
Nov 23, 2020
Companies hurt by the pandemic could end up paying investors a full percentage point more in interest to buy their bonds.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell testify during the Senate's Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs hearing examining the quarterly CARES Act report to Congress on Sept. 24, 2020, in Washington.
Drew Angerer/Pool/AFP via Getty Images
Workplace Culture

Employer-sponsored tutoring? Unique benefits are aimed at pandemic parenting

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Nov 23, 2020
But they may not get to those who need them most.
AsiaVision via Getty Images
Music from the episode

winterglow Elior, eaup

