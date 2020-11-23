Nov 23, 2020
Now there are three COVID vaccines with promising results
Plus, without the Fed to purchase corporate bonds, companies hit hard by the pandemic could have to pay more to private investors. And, some employers are offering new benefits to help those taking care of children who are learning remotely.
Segments From this episode
Lapse in Fed lending programs could cost companies hurt by COVID
Companies hurt by the pandemic could end up paying investors a full percentage point more in interest to buy their bonds.
Employer-sponsored tutoring? Unique benefits are aimed at pandemic parenting
But they may not get to those who need them most.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director