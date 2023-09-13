Out with the old, in with the flu
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A key ingredient found in most oral decongestants doesn't work, according to a new report by the FDA. What can the cold and flu industry peddle instead?
Segments From this episode
New York's pension fund and the state of Oregon are suing Fox
The states say that by “peddling falsehoods,” Fox invited defamation lawsuits, which hurt them as investors.
The most popular over-the-counter decongestant doesn't work, FDA panel finds
It replaced a decongestant that's a precursor to methamphetamine.
Chinese video game designers experiment with AI
China's video gaming sector is the first to feel the impact of generative artificial intelligence.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC