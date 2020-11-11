Elections 2020Economic Anxiety Index®Business of VotingMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track Vaccines

A proposal to cut workplace safety funding during COVID-19
Nov 11, 2020



Senate Republicans unveiled a flurry of new spending bills Tuesday and one cuts $11 million out of OSHA. Plus, a new list of advisers for President-elect Joe Biden is out. And, Nebraskans vote to cap interest on payday loans.

Segments From this episode

Tech executives, tech critics, progressives and bankers make up Biden's list of transition team advisers

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Elections 2020

Nebraskans vote to cap interest rates on payday loans

by Samantha Fields
Nov 11, 2020
Voters overwhelmingly approved limiting annual interest on small-dollar loans to 36%.
Oli Scarff/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Dungeon Sound Gramatik

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
