Nov 11, 2020
A proposal to cut workplace safety funding during COVID-19
Senate Republicans unveiled a flurry of new spending bills Tuesday and one cuts $11 million out of OSHA. Plus, a new list of advisers for President-elect Joe Biden is out. And, Nebraskans vote to cap interest on payday loans.
Tech executives, tech critics, progressives and bankers make up Biden's list of transition team advisers
Nebraskans vote to cap interest rates on payday loans
Voters overwhelmingly approved limiting annual interest on small-dollar loans to 36%.
