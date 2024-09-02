Organized labor’s time-tested glue: work songs
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A look at how work songs have influenced labor unions both in both the past and present.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The delicate dance between interest rate cuts and jobs numbers
Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports on how the Fed is looking toward upcoming jobs numbers to gauge the size of a potential rate cut.
How song makes the union strong
Labor songs were sung at home, on the job and on the picket line. Let's look at the history, starting with "Harlan County, U.S.A."
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC