Organized labor’s time-tested glue: work songs
Sep 2, 2024

Organized labor’s time-tested glue: work songs

GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images
A look at how work songs have influenced labor unions both in both the past and present.

Segments From this episode

The delicate dance between interest rate cuts and jobs numbers

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

Marketplace’s Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports on how the Fed is looking toward upcoming jobs numbers to gauge the size of a potential rate cut.

"Harlan County, USA"

How song makes the union strong

by David Brancaccio and Ellen Rolfes
Aug 12, 2024
Labor songs were sung at home, on the job and on the picket line. Let's look at the history, starting with "Harlan County, U.S.A."
Unions regularly published songbooks containing tunes to organize and build solidarity. The Industrial Workers of the World’s songbook was first published in 1909.
University of Washington Libraries Special Collections
