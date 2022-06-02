Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
OPEC+ agrees to increase oil production, add to global market
Jun 2, 2022

OPEC+ agrees to increase oil production, add to global market

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The group of oil producing nations known as OPEC+ have reportedly agreed to supply more oil to the global market than previously expected. This would be to make up for at least some of the Russian oil embargoed by Western sanctions. There are hints that the record labor shortage could be starting to let up. We check in with the BBC's Victoria Craig as Britain enters its four-day celebration of Queen Elizabeth II and her 70th year on the throne.

Segments From this episode

Could the tight labor market finally ease?

by Justin Ho
Jun 2, 2022
A slowing economy could help bring worker supply and demand back into balance.
Those who are sitting out of the job market may be forced back in when they feel the pinch of inflation.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

10:00 AM PDT
32:01
7:37 AM PDT
7:34
7:35 AM PDT
1:50
2:40 AM PDT
6:22
Jun 1, 2022
18:12
Jun 1, 2022
27:47
May 19, 2022
1:02
Job openings are still near record highs — and still outnumber applicants
Job openings are still near record highs — and still outnumber applicants
Is this what the “metaverse” looks like?
Is this what the “metaverse” looks like?
Why OPEC might decide to take a break from its alliance with Russia
Why OPEC might decide to take a break from its alliance with Russia
Does inflation disprove Modern Monetary Theory?
Make Me Smart
Does inflation disprove Modern Monetary Theory?