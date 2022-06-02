OPEC+ agrees to increase oil production, add to global market
The group of oil producing nations known as OPEC+ have reportedly agreed to supply more oil to the global market than previously expected. This would be to make up for at least some of the Russian oil embargoed by Western sanctions. There are hints that the record labor shortage could be starting to let up. We check in with the BBC's Victoria Craig as Britain enters its four-day celebration of Queen Elizabeth II and her 70th year on the throne.
Could the tight labor market finally ease?
A slowing economy could help bring worker supply and demand back into balance.
