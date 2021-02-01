I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
What have you always wondered about the economy? Tell us
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The future of online shopping, after the pandemic
Feb 1, 2021

The future of online shopping, after the pandemic

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
If people continue shopping online at the same rates, Amazon is well positioned when it comes to household essentials and groceries. Plus, amateur investors set their sights on silver. Also, concerns about equitable distribution of COVID vaccines. And, "vaccine nationalism" abroad.

Segments From this episode

Amateur investors are setting their sights on a commodity: silver

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

Will online shopping habits change after the pandemic passes?

by Mitchell Hartman
Feb 1, 2021
Amazon is well positioned to continue serving consumers who want to buy things like groceries and household goods online.
eMarketer projects that Amazon sold nearly half a trillion dollars worth of stuff in 2020.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Fast-Track Vaccines

Last-minute COVID vaccine appointments raise questions about equity

by Blake Farmer
Feb 1, 2021
States like Tennessee are learning about the perils of scheduling vaccinations while vaccine supply is unpredictable.
David Gibbs, 86, raced down to a church on short notice to get vaccinated against the coronavirus. However, seniors who are homebound, don't drive or don't use the internet may find it harder to arrange a vaccination.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

European Commission says it's figured out a way to get more AstraZeneca vaccine doses, but supply projections are still short

The BBC's Victoria Craig speaks with "Marketplace Morning Report" host David Brancaccio.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

Ambling Alp Yeasayer

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Are we in a housing bubble?
Adventures in Housing
Are we in a housing bubble?
Last-minute COVID vaccine appointments raise questions about equity
Fast-Track Vaccines
Last-minute COVID vaccine appointments raise questions about equity
COVID-19 has veteran bartenders and servers thinking about career moves
COVID-19
COVID-19 has veteran bartenders and servers thinking about career moves
More electric vehicles promised, but are fleet owners ready?
A Warmer World
More electric vehicles promised, but are fleet owners ready?