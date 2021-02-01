Feb 1, 2021
The future of online shopping, after the pandemic
If people continue shopping online at the same rates, Amazon is well positioned when it comes to household essentials and groceries. Plus, amateur investors set their sights on silver. Also, concerns about equitable distribution of COVID vaccines. And, "vaccine nationalism" abroad.
Segments From this episode
Amateur investors are setting their sights on a commodity: silver
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Will online shopping habits change after the pandemic passes?
Amazon is well positioned to continue serving consumers who want to buy things like groceries and household goods online.
Last-minute COVID vaccine appointments raise questions about equity
States like Tennessee are learning about the perils of scheduling vaccinations while vaccine supply is unpredictable.
European Commission says it's figured out a way to get more AstraZeneca vaccine doses, but supply projections are still short
The BBC's Victoria Craig speaks with "Marketplace Morning Report" host David Brancaccio.
