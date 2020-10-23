Economic Anxiety Index®Elections 2020Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
When supervising online learning collides with work
Oct 23, 2020

When supervising online learning collides with work

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The latest Marketplace-Edison Research Poll found about 20% of parents with kids learning at home have had to take a leave of absence or quit their jobs. Plus, local food banks need help. And, Walmart sues the federal government.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Local food banks see increased need with federal assistance program set to end

by Samantha Fields
Oct 23, 2020
More than 22 million people in the U.S. say they sometimes or often don't have enough to eat, according to the latest census data.
City of Opa-locka employees and volunteers place groceries provided by the food bank Feeding South Florida into the vehicles of patrons at a drive-thru distribution site on April 14, 2020 in Opa-locka, Florida.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Economic Anxiety Index®

1 in 5 parents quit job or took leave to deal with remote school

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Oct 23, 2020
Pulling back from work can put parents behind indefinitely on their career tracks.
According to the results of our latest Marketplace-Edison Research Poll, nearly 20% of parents with kids learning at home had to take a leave of absence or quit their job.
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Walmart files pre-emptive lawsuit against federal government over opioid case

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

Starlight Pure X

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
New jobless claims are down, but unemployment benefits are, too
COVID-19
New jobless claims are down, but unemployment benefits are, too
What would delayed election results mean for the economy?
Elections 2020
What would delayed election results mean for the economy?
Financial infidelity
This Is Uncomfortable
Financial infidelity
When your true-crime pod teaches you Spanish
COVID-19
When your true-crime pod teaches you Spanish