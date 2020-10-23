Oct 23, 2020
When supervising online learning collides with work
The latest Marketplace-Edison Research Poll found about 20% of parents with kids learning at home have had to take a leave of absence or quit their jobs. Plus, local food banks need help. And, Walmart sues the federal government.
Segments From this episode
Local food banks see increased need with federal assistance program set to end
More than 22 million people in the U.S. say they sometimes or often don't have enough to eat, according to the latest census data.
1 in 5 parents quit job or took leave to deal with remote school
Pulling back from work can put parents behind indefinitely on their career tracks.
Walmart files pre-emptive lawsuit against federal government over opioid case
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director