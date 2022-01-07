One thing to count on in the labor market? Help will be wanted. A lot.
Also today: While inflation has been seen as a kind of economic dark cloud by many, some marketing possibilities might exist within it. The BBC reports on steel tariffs in the United Kingdom.
