The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
One source of housing crisis help? Leftover pandemic money.
Jul 27, 2022

One source of housing crisis help? Leftover pandemic money.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Some of the funds set aside from the pandemic relief law allow state and local governments to bolster affordable housing. David Kelly of J.P. Morgan reads the market tea leaves with us. The BBC reports on how chaotic heat is affecting wheat production in Europe.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:39 AM PDT
7:00
2:27 AM PDT
6:52
7:28 AM PDT
1:50
5:06 PM PDT
26:08
4:15 PM PDT
27:14
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Jul 26, 2022
25:42
The job market is slowing but not stalling out
The job market is slowing but not stalling out
Does declining consumer confidence lead to lower spending?
Does declining consumer confidence lead to lower spending?
Fans in China bemoan the departure of Airbnb and Kindle
Fans in China bemoan the departure of Airbnb and Kindle
Senate to vote on bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production
Senate to vote on bill to expand U.S. semiconductor production