One of America’s biggest ports is trying to woo back shippers

The Port of Los Angeles, which frequently ranks as the busiest in the U.S. alongside its sister port in Long Beach, has lost traffic recently due to concerns among shippers about ongoing labor negotiations between dockworkers and their employers. We talk to the Port of LA's Executive Director about how they've been affected by the labor situation. Plus, the South Korean company Hanwah Q CELLS announced it will invest around $2.5 billion into U.S. solar manufacturing, starting with a manufacturing plant in Georgia. And, Japanese clothing giant Uniqlo said it would raise wages in Japan by up to 40 percent, reports the BBC's Mariko Oi.