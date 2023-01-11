Adventures in HousingHow We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
One of America’s biggest ports is trying to woo back shippers
Jan 11, 2023

One of America’s biggest ports is trying to woo back shippers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Mario Tama/Getty Images
The Port of Los Angeles, which frequently ranks as the busiest in the U.S. alongside its sister port in Long Beach, has lost traffic recently due to concerns among shippers about ongoing labor negotiations between dockworkers and their employers. We talk to the Port of LA's Executive Director about how they've been affected by the labor situation. Plus, the South Korean company Hanwah Q CELLS announced it will invest around $2.5 billion into U.S. solar manufacturing, starting with a manufacturing plant in Georgia. And, Japanese clothing giant Uniqlo said it would raise wages in Japan by up to 40 percent, reports the BBC's Mariko Oi. 

Segments From this episode

South Korean company to invest $2.5 billion in US solar manufacturing

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall Genzer reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Economic Pulse

Port of LA campaigns to bring back shippers lost amid labor talks

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Jan 11, 2023
Executive Director Gene Seroka says traffic has slowed in part because of labor talks between dockworkers and their employers.
Containers, ships and cranes at the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach. Longshore union members are negotiating a new contract with their employers.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:59 AM PST
7:43
3:18 AM PST
12:10
7:41 AM PST
1:50
Jan 10, 2023
31:16
Jan 10, 2023
28:02
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Biden student loan plan would let borrowers pay less, get forgiveness faster
Biden student loan plan would let borrowers pay less, get forgiveness faster
Disney will soon require workers to be in-office four days a week
Disney will soon require workers to be in-office four days a week
Sanctions designed to keep the price of Russian oil low seem to be working
Sanctions designed to keep the price of Russian oil low seem to be working
Why big banks are "canaries in the economic coal mine"
Why big banks are "canaries in the economic coal mine"