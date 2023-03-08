One consequence of labor shortages? Lower inequality

Workers throughout the economy have seen a rise in bargaining power driven by labor shortages. But according to a new paper, it's lower-income workers who've seen their wages rise the most, which translates into lower overall inequality. Fed Chair Jerome Powell spoke in front of the Senate Banking Committee yesterday, saying that the strength of the economy means rate hikes are likely to last longer to fight inflation. And, in honor of International Women's Day, we spoke to Bridget Bodnar, co-host of Marketplace's kids podcast Million Bazillion, about how her team approached teaching children about the gender wage gap.