One company for all your tech — and banking — needs?

Apple's recent forray into financial services got even more extensive earlier this month when the tech giant announced it would offer high-yield savings accounts in partnership with Goldman Sachs. So far, it's looked like a winning prospect for the iPhone maker, with reports from Forbes saying that the company saw over $1 billion in deposits in the first four days after launch. Plus, Fed policymakers are changing their tone on future rate hikes after yesterday's quarter-point increase. And, how a lawmakers in California are looking to encourage more diversity in the entertainment industry.