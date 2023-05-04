Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

One company for all your tech — and banking — needs?
May 4, 2023

One company for all your tech — and banking — needs?

Noah Berger/AFP via Getty Images
Apple's recent forray into financial services got even more extensive earlier this month when the tech giant announced it would offer high-yield savings accounts in partnership with Goldman Sachs. So far, it's looked like a winning prospect for the iPhone maker, with reports from Forbes saying that the company saw over $1 billion in deposits in the first four days after launch. Plus, Fed policymakers are changing their tone on future rate hikes after yesterday's quarter-point increase. And, how a lawmakers in California are looking to encourage more diversity in the entertainment industry. 

Segments From this episode

A tone shift from central bankers after yesterday's rate hike

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports on what Jerome Powell and Co. said after raising interest rates by 25 basis points.
Listen Now
Apple's savings account upends traditional banking — or does it?

by Mitchell Hartman
May 4, 2023
The accounts certainly look traditional, except they also come from a non-banking global brand.
An Apple logo is displayed at store in Shanghai on May 10, 2019.
Hector Retamal/AFP via Getty Images
California lawmakers want to diversify Hollywood. So does an LA church

by Hauwa Otori
May 4, 2023
Some small production studios want to expand the presence of people of color among Hollywood directors and writers.
Krenée Tolson looks on as Geremy Dixon prepares to host an episode of the “Misfit Manifesto” podcast at Hope Studios.
Hauwa Otori
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

