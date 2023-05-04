One company for all your tech — and banking — needs?
Apple's recent forray into financial services got even more extensive earlier this month when the tech giant announced it would offer high-yield savings accounts in partnership with Goldman Sachs. So far, it's looked like a winning prospect for the iPhone maker, with reports from Forbes saying that the company saw over $1 billion in deposits in the first four days after launch. Plus, Fed policymakers are changing their tone on future rate hikes after yesterday's quarter-point increase. And, how a lawmakers in California are looking to encourage more diversity in the entertainment industry.
Segments From this episode
A tone shift from central bankers after yesterday's rate hike
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports on what Jerome Powell and Co. said after raising interest rates by 25 basis points.
Apple's savings account upends traditional banking — or does it?
The accounts certainly look traditional, except they also come from a non-banking global brand.
California lawmakers want to diversify Hollywood. So does an LA church
Some small production studios want to expand the presence of people of color among Hollywood directors and writers.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC