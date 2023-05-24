One casualty of tighter pocketbooks: healthcare

A new report from the Fed paints an alarming picture for many people's personal finances — a growing number of Americans are deciding to forgo healthcare coverage because of the cost. We look at what that means for people's well-being and what it says about the economy. Plus, enrollment at community colleges is up this year, especially in programs that focus on the culinary arts. And finally, a chat with Steven Durlauf, professor at the University of Chicago's Harris School of Public Policy, about new research that delves into how generational wealth is created.