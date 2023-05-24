Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

One casualty of tighter pocketbooks: healthcare
May 24, 2023

erdikocak via Getty Images
A new report from the Fed paints an alarming picture for many people's personal finances — a growing number of Americans are deciding to forgo healthcare coverage because of the cost. We look at what that means for people's well-being and what it says about the economy. Plus, enrollment at community colleges is up this year, especially in programs that focus on the culinary arts. And finally, a chat with Steven Durlauf, professor at the University of Chicago's Harris School of Public Policy, about new research that delves into how generational wealth is created.

Segments From this episode

More people are delaying medical care due to cost, Federal Reserve finds

by Samantha Fields
May 24, 2023
About 28% said they had skipped some form of health care because they couldn't afford it, although other costs have been rising faster.
Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

