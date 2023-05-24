Our May fundraiser ends at midnight on Friday. We need your help to stay on track!
One casualty of tighter pocketbooks: healthcare
A new report from the Fed paints an alarming picture for many people's personal finances — a growing number of Americans are deciding to forgo healthcare coverage because of the cost. We look at what that means for people's well-being and what it says about the economy. Plus, enrollment at community colleges is up this year, especially in programs that focus on the culinary arts. And finally, a chat with Steven Durlauf, professor at the University of Chicago's Harris School of Public Policy, about new research that delves into how generational wealth is created.
Segments From this episode
More people are delaying medical care due to cost, Federal Reserve finds
About 28% said they had skipped some form of health care because they couldn't afford it, although other costs have been rising faster.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC