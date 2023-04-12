The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

One casualty of a tight labor market? College enrollment
Apr 12, 2023

One casualty of a tight labor market? College enrollment

zimmytws/Getty Images
The announcement of the shuttering of a small college in Milwaukee later this year — one of more than half a dozen in the last year — is a sign of troubling times for higher education. We look at how a hot job market is incentivizing some would-be students to work instead of study, and what that could mean for the future workforce. Also, the Fed is due to release its much-watch meeting minutes later today. Plus, a snippet from the BBC's exclusive interview with Elon Musk. And, how some "drone whisperers" in Ukraine are taking apart the machines to stop critical components from reaching Russia. 

Segments From this episode

Another small college closes as declining enrollment and a hot job market bite

by Stephanie Hughes
Apr 12, 2023
More than half a dozen have announced they're closing over the past year or so.
A hot job market and other factors have driven a record decline in college enrollment starting in 2019, which particularly affects small colleges.
Getty Images
Can ‘drone whisperers’ in Ukraine use the supply chain to ground weapons?

by Dina Temple-Raston
Apr 12, 2023
Weapons inspectors hope preventing the sale of vital parts will hobble Russian arsenals.
A member of a Ukrainian volunteer unit, which has shot down multiple Iranian drones, walks after posing in a trench.
Yasuiyoshi Chiba/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

