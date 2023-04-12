Sign up for our Marketplace Crash Course today and get an invite to our virtual “office hours” on April 25!
One casualty of a tight labor market? College enrollment
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The announcement of the shuttering of a small college in Milwaukee later this year — one of more than half a dozen in the last year — is a sign of troubling times for higher education. We look at how a hot job market is incentivizing some would-be students to work instead of study, and what that could mean for the future workforce. Also, the Fed is due to release its much-watch meeting minutes later today. Plus, a snippet from the BBC's exclusive interview with Elon Musk. And, how some "drone whisperers" in Ukraine are taking apart the machines to stop critical components from reaching Russia.
Segments From this episode
Another small college closes as declining enrollment and a hot job market bite
More than half a dozen have announced they're closing over the past year or so.
Can ‘drone whisperers’ in Ukraine use the supply chain to ground weapons?
Weapons inspectors hope preventing the sale of vital parts will hobble Russian arsenals.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC