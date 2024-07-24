Election 2024My Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...

One airport, thousands of stranded passengers
Jul 24, 2024

One airport, thousands of stranded passengers

Jessica McGowan/Getty Images
We hear from pained passengers who experienced flight delays and cancellations at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Segments From this episode

Home sales figures released against a backdrop of rising inventory

by Samantha Fields
Jul 24, 2024
Some sellers who have delayed putting their homes on the market are now doing so, but inventory is still lower than normal.
Even though housing inventory is higher than it was last year, it's still relatively low in most of the market.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
How the CrowdStrike outage turned Atlanta's airport into a "madhouse"

by Marlon Hyde
Jul 24, 2024
Hundreds of suitcases. Seas of people. Hours of delays. Passengers at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport voice their frustrations.
People wait in line and try and find their bags at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on July 20.
Megan Varner/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

