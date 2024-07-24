One airport, thousands of stranded passengers
We hear from pained passengers who experienced flight delays and cancellations at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Segments From this episode
Home sales figures released against a backdrop of rising inventory
Some sellers who have delayed putting their homes on the market are now doing so, but inventory is still lower than normal.
How the CrowdStrike outage turned Atlanta's airport into a "madhouse"
Hundreds of suitcases. Seas of people. Hours of delays. Passengers at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport voice their frustrations.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC