Once again, Labor Day travel is expected to break records
Sep 2, 2024

Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
This Labor Day weekend, according to the aviation industry, is slated to be the busiest on record for travel.

Segments From this episode

Aviation industry projects record holiday travel over Labor Day weekend

by Nova Safo

Marketplace’s Nova Safo delves into the latest projections from the TSA and airlines that delve into why more Americans than ever are traveling during the holiday.

A new technique could boost chocolate production, to the delight of makers and tasters

by Imogen Foulkes

The BBC’s Imogen Foulkes reports on new innovations in chocolate production that could offer benefits for both producers and consumers of the sweet treat.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

