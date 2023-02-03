Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.
On cue, job gains blow past expectations
This morning's jobs report is out, and the number was staggering — 517,000 jobs added relative to the 187,000 that economists expected. FHN Financial Chief Economist Christopher Low breaks down how to interpret the numbers. The tech sector is in rough shape, and this earnings season's results are confirming how deep the malaise goes. And, the state of Tennessee is rejecting millions of dollars in federal HIV aid partly because it wants to deny funding to abortion providers like Planned Parenthood.
Segments From this episode
The Low-down on today's staggering jobs report
Christopher Low, Chief Economist at FHN Financial, talks us through the numbers.
The tech sector is in a tailspin
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Why Tennessee is turning down millions of federal dollars for HIV prevention
State officials said they will instead use state funds they can control, including cutting out organizations tied to abortion care.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC