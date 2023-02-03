Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

On cue, job gains blow past expectations
Feb 3, 2023

On cue, job gains blow past expectations

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
This morning's jobs report is out, and the number was staggering — 517,000 jobs added relative to the 187,000 that economists expected. FHN Financial Chief Economist Christopher Low breaks down how to interpret the numbers. The tech sector is in rough shape, and this earnings season's results are confirming how deep the malaise goes. And, the state of Tennessee is rejecting millions of dollars in federal HIV aid partly because it wants to deny funding to abortion providers like Planned Parenthood. 

Segments From this episode

The Low-down on today's staggering jobs report

Christopher Low, Chief Economist at FHN Financial, talks us through the numbers.
The tech sector is in a tailspin

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Why Tennessee is turning down millions of federal dollars for HIV prevention

by Blake Farmer
Feb 3, 2023
State officials said they will instead use state funds they can control, including cutting out organizations tied to abortion care.
State officials spurned around $8 million in federal funding, saying they will instead use state funds that can be directly controlled — and denied to organizations like Planned Parenthood.
Seth Herald/AFP via Getty Images
