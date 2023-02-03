On cue, job gains blow past expectations

This morning's jobs report is out, and the number was staggering — 517,000 jobs added relative to the 187,000 that economists expected. FHN Financial Chief Economist Christopher Low breaks down how to interpret the numbers. The tech sector is in rough shape, and this earnings season's results are confirming how deep the malaise goes. And, the state of Tennessee is rejecting millions of dollars in federal HIV aid partly because it wants to deny funding to abortion providers like Planned Parenthood.