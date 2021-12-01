Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Omicron sparks talk of tighter COVID testing for international travelers
Dec 1, 2021

Omicron sparks talk of tighter COVID testing for international travelers

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Also today: Susan Schmidt discusses how the combined forces of omicron concerns and inflation are sweeping through the markets. We also check in on the thriving status of buy now pay later services like Afterpay.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:23 AM PST
7:23
2:20 AM PST
8:21
7:43 AM PST
1:50
Nov 30, 2021
37:44
Nov 30, 2021
27:10
Nov 25, 2021
25:04
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
After a record year, philanthropy has a lot to live up to in 2021
After a record year, philanthropy has a lot to live up to in 2021
As the population ages, the costs of dementia will climb, report finds
As the population ages, the costs of dementia will climb, report finds
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down. Do founders make good executives?
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down. Do founders make good executives?
How will the coronavirus omicron variant affect the economy?
COVID-19
How will the coronavirus omicron variant affect the economy?