Omicron presents latest obstacle for working women
Also today: A new study suggests that virtual conferences have been a solid tool in the struggle against greenhouse gas emissions. Medical debt is one of the ways people eventually find themselves declaring for bankruptcy, but even that process comes with its own road of costs.
Segments From this episode
Virtual conferences significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions
A new study in the journal Nature Communications says going virtual can reduce an event's carbon footprint by 94%.
What's the best way to navigate personal bankruptcy?
For people pushed to the edge financially, bankruptcy can be an option. One nonprofit is trying to make the choice easier and less expensive.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director