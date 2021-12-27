Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Omicron presents latest obstacle for working women
Dec 27, 2021

Omicron presents latest obstacle for working women

Also today: A new study suggests that virtual conferences have been a solid tool in the struggle against greenhouse gas emissions. Medical debt is one of the ways people eventually find themselves declaring for bankruptcy, but even that process comes with its own road of costs.

Segments From this episode

A Warmer World

Virtual conferences significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions

by Samantha Fields
Dec 27, 2021
A new study in the journal Nature Communications says going virtual can reduce an event's carbon footprint by 94%.
By hosting a conference online instead of in-person, conference organizers can curb emissions by more than 90%.
Fabrice Cofflini/AFP via Getty Images
What's the best way to navigate personal bankruptcy?

by Blake Farmer
Dec 27, 2021
For people pushed to the edge financially, bankruptcy can be an option. One nonprofit is trying to make the choice easier and less expensive.
Bankruptcy can be a lifeline for some, but it's still out of reach for many who can’t afford the roughly $1,500 it takes to hire an attorney and pay for court fees.
FuzzMartin via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

