Jul 10, 2020
Half of Oklahoma is a Native American reservation. There are economic consequences.
A Supreme Court decision Thursday affirmed about half of Oklahoma is Native American reservation land. Hong Kong is closing all schools again after a spike in COVID-19 cases. And, why Puerto Rico is giving up control of its power grid.
Segments From this episode
Supreme Court rules about half of Oklahoma is Native American land
The decision over reservation boundaries, could have economic implications as well. Marketplace's Kimberly Adams reports.
After 42 new COVID-19 infections in Hong Kong, officials closes all schools again
Hong Kong, which has successfully controlled the coronavirus, is closing all schools again after a spike in cases. Martin Yip with the BBC has more.
Puerto Rico wagers on privatizing power grid
Three years after Hurricane Maria destroyed Puerto Rico's electric grid, the island is still dealing with unreliable service and intermittent power outages, especially in rural areas.
