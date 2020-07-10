Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Half of Oklahoma is a Native American reservation. There are economic consequences.
Jul 10, 2020

Half of Oklahoma is a Native American reservation. There are economic consequences.

A Supreme Court decision Thursday affirmed about half of Oklahoma is Native American reservation land. Hong Kong is closing all schools again after a spike in COVID-19 cases. And, why Puerto Rico is giving up control of its power grid.

Segments From this episode

Supreme Court rules about half of Oklahoma is Native American land

The decision over reservation boundaries, could have economic implications as well. Marketplace's Kimberly Adams reports.
After 42 new COVID-19 infections in Hong Kong, officials closes all schools again

Hong Kong, which has successfully controlled the coronavirus, is closing all schools again after a spike in cases. Martin Yip with the BBC has more.
Puerto Rico wagers on privatizing power grid

by Andy Uhler
Jul 10, 2020
Three years after Hurricane Maria destroyed Puerto Rico's electric grid, the island is still dealing with unreliable service and intermittent power outages, especially in rural areas.
Solar panels at a hospital in Vieques in 2017. Puerto Rico's electric power system has been plagued by the damage inflicted by Hurricane Maria.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images
