Oil sanctions bite as Russia raises taxes
May 8, 2023

Oil sanctions bite as Russia raises taxes

From the BBC World Service: Oil analyst Viktor Katona explains why the EU and G7 sanctions have had the desired impact as the Kremlin increases taxes on domestic oil production. Plus, the BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga reports from the South Sudan town of Renk as efforts to broker a peace deal in neighboring Sudan get underway. And, who are the business winners and losers of public holidays? The BBC's Elizabeth Hotson reports from the UK, which has three such holidays this month.

