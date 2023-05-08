Oil sanctions bite as Russia raises taxes
From the BBC World Service: Oil analyst Viktor Katona explains why the EU and G7 sanctions have had the desired impact as the Kremlin increases taxes on domestic oil production. Plus, the BBC's Catherine Byaruhanga reports from the South Sudan town of Renk as efforts to broker a peace deal in neighboring Sudan get underway. And, who are the business winners and losers of public holidays? The BBC's Elizabeth Hotson reports from the UK, which has three such holidays this month.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC