Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Oil prices soar, stocks tumble amid talk of a ban on Russian crude-oil exports
Mar 7, 2022

Oil prices soar, stocks tumble amid talk of a ban on Russian crude-oil exports

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has confirmed America and its allies are considering further sanctions against Russia, including a potential ban on the country's crude-oil exports. Plus, one of the world's biggest fertilizer makers warns the conflict could deliver a shock to food supplies. And we hear from a community center in western Ukraine where volunteers are working around the clock to distribute vital supplies.

From the BBC World Service: U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has confirmed America and its allies are considering further sanctions against Russia, including on its valuable crude-oil exports. Plus, one of the world’s biggest fertiliser makers warns the Ukraine war could deliver a shock to food supplies. And the volunteers in Ukraine working around the clock to distribute vital supplies.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:31 AM PST
8:40
2:24 AM PST
9:11
2:56 AM PST
1:50
Mar 4, 2022
17:50
Mar 4, 2022
26:49
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
There's an oil market crisis even without sanctions on Russian exports
There's an oil market crisis even without sanctions on Russian exports
Ukraine turns to its cryptocurrency ties for aid with funding
Ukraine turns to its cryptocurrency ties for aid with funding
How private equity is changing the rental market
How private equity is changing the rental market
Facebook, TikTok and YouTube ban Russian state media channels
Facebook, TikTok and YouTube ban Russian state media channels