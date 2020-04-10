As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 10, 2020
Can anything stop oil prices from sliding?
OPEC and OPEC-adjacent Russia have reached a deal to cut oil production by 10 million barrels a day. State workers process the millions of unemployment claims. Have you done a puzzle lately? You're not alone.
Stories From this episode
Can even a deal to cut oil production increase prices amid COVID-19?
Demand for oil is falling so quickly that even a reduction in supply will take some time to affect markets.
COVID-19
State workers under pressure to keep up with soaring unemployment
The incredible surge in claims is putting a huge amount of pressure on the public service workers processing them.
COVID-19
Puzzle sales are peaking during COVID-19 quarantine
"We're pretty much experiencing Christmastime at Easter," one manufacturer said.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
