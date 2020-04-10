COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Can anything stop oil prices from sliding?
Apr 10, 2020

OPEC and OPEC-adjacent Russia have reached a deal to cut oil production by 10 million barrels a day. State workers process the millions of unemployment claims. Have you done a puzzle lately? You're not alone.

Stories From this episode

Can even a deal to cut oil production increase prices amid COVID-19?

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon and Alex Schroeder
Apr 10, 2020
Demand for oil is falling so quickly that even a reduction in supply will take some time to affect markets.
Many shale oil companies can operate profitably with prices so low.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

State workers under pressure to keep up with soaring unemployment

by Jack Stewart
Apr 10, 2020
The incredible surge in claims is putting a huge amount of pressure on the public service workers processing them.
An unemployment agency office is currently closed because of COVID-19 in Detroit, Michigan on March 26, 2020.
Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Puzzle sales are peaking during COVID-19 quarantine

by Kristin Schwab
Apr 10, 2020
"We're pretty much experiencing Christmastime at Easter," one manufacturer said.
Ravensburger, the global market leader in puzzle making, says sales are up 370%.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Free Chilly - Interlude Lupe Fiasco, Gemstones, Sarah Green

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
