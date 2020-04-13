COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Online grocery shopping overwhelmed
Apr 13, 2020

Online grocery shopping overwhelmed

A whole lot of "meh" from the markets when it comes to price changes for oil. Online grocery delivery companies are having trouble keeping up with demand. Britain’s textile industry gets an unexpected boost from COVID-19.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Britain's textile industry gets an unexpected boost from COVID-19

by Stephen Beard
Apr 13, 2020
After the coronavirus lockdown in China, British clothing retailers turn back to British manufacturers.
Cloth is produced in the Lochcarron Tartan Factory in the Scottish town of Selkirk in 2016.
Andy Buchanan/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Vur Vai Kwesta

