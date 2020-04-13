As COVID-19 reshapes our economy, our newsletter will help you unpack the news from the day.
Apr 13, 2020
Online grocery shopping overwhelmed
A whole lot of "meh" from the markets when it comes to price changes for oil. Online grocery delivery companies are having trouble keeping up with demand. Britain’s textile industry gets an unexpected boost from COVID-19.
COVID-19
Britain's textile industry gets an unexpected boost from COVID-19
After the coronavirus lockdown in China, British clothing retailers turn back to British manufacturers.
