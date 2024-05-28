Decoding DemocracyMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...Adventures in Housing

Oil, gas and hurricane season don’t mix
May 28, 2024

Oil, gas and hurricane season don’t mix

Sean Rayford/Getty Images
The concentration of oil refineries along the Gulf Coast makes them especially vulnerable to big storms.

Segments From this episode

Record hurricane season could hurt oil and gas production

by Elizabeth Trovall
May 28, 2024
U.S. refineries, which are concentrated on the Gulf Coast, could be especially impacted by destructive storms, prodding prices up.
The concentration of oil refineries along the Gulf Coast makes them especially vulnerable to big storms.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Israel-Hamas War

"There is no economic solution for a political problem": The state of the Palestinian economy

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Erika Soderstrom
May 28, 2024
Eight months into the Israel-Hamas war, here's what the Palestinian economy looks like.
The war in Gaza has sent massive shockwaves through the already struggling Palestinian economy.
Ahmad Hasaballah/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

