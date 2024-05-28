Oil, gas and hurricane season don’t mix
The concentration of oil refineries along the Gulf Coast makes them especially vulnerable to big storms.
Record hurricane season could hurt oil and gas production
U.S. refineries, which are concentrated on the Gulf Coast, could be especially impacted by destructive storms, prodding prices up.
"There is no economic solution for a political problem": The state of the Palestinian economy
Eight months into the Israel-Hamas war, here's what the Palestinian economy looks like.
