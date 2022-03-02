Russia-Ukraine WarQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Oil and gas prices surge as fighting in Ukraine enters its seventh day
Mar 2, 2022

Oil and gas prices surge as fighting in Ukraine enters its seventh day

From the BBC World Service: Brent crude oil rose above $112 a barrel for the first time since 2014, and European natural gas prices hit a fresh record as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. Plus, a look at whether cryptocurrency exchanges can be held legally responsible if users use digital currencies to flout sanctions against Russia. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

