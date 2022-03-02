Oil and gas prices surge as fighting in Ukraine enters its seventh day
From the BBC World Service: Brent crude oil rose above $112 a barrel for the first time since 2014, and European natural gas prices hit a fresh record as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues. Plus, a look at whether cryptocurrency exchanges can be held legally responsible if users use digital currencies to flout sanctions against Russia.
