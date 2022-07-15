Oh, great. Another work happy hour.

Social events in the workplace can be great if you're new or need a chance to network. And don't get me wrong — you don't want a completely bleak work environment with no play. But the "forced fun" can get old real quick. As part of our Econ Extra Credit project, this month we're watching the Apple TV+ show "Severance," which satirizes all that office merriment. Also on the show today: a progress report for U.S. oil producers who are trying to pump more crude to help bring fuel and energy prices down.