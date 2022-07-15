Abortion AccessThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Oh, great. Another work happy hour.
Jul 15, 2022

Oh, great. Another work happy hour.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Social events in the workplace can be great if you're new or need a chance to network. And don't get me wrong — you don't want a completely bleak work environment with no play. But the "forced fun" can get old real quick. As part of our Econ Extra Credit project, this month we're watching the Apple TV+ show "Severance," which satirizes all that office merriment. Also on the show today: a progress report for U.S. oil producers who are trying to pump more crude to help bring fuel and energy prices down.

Segments From this episode

U.S. oil producers are trying to pump more crude and refine it. But it's just not happening as fast as everyone would like it to.

Marketplace's Andy Uhler reports from West Texas oil country.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

Counting Stars Nujabes

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:32 AM PDT
7:25
1:43 AM PDT
7:04
2:53 AM PDT
1:50
5:51 PM PDT
14:34
4:39 PM PDT
27:14
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Jul 12, 2022
24:22
What does "broad-based" inflation look like down the road?
What does "broad-based" inflation look like down the road?
The U.S. tries to build support for a price cap on Russian oil
The U.S. tries to build support for a price cap on Russian oil
Public transit ridership is slow to return, despite high gas prices
Public transit ridership is slow to return, despite high gas prices
What role should college rankings play in choosing a school?
What role should college rankings play in choosing a school?