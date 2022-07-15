Oh, great. Another work happy hour.
Social events in the workplace can be great if you're new or need a chance to network. And don't get me wrong — you don't want a completely bleak work environment with no play. But the "forced fun" can get old real quick. As part of our Econ Extra Credit project, this month we're watching the Apple TV+ show "Severance," which satirizes all that office merriment. Also on the show today: a progress report for U.S. oil producers who are trying to pump more crude to help bring fuel and energy prices down.
Segments From this episode
U.S. oil producers are trying to pump more crude and refine it. But it's just not happening as fast as everyone would like it to.
Marketplace's Andy Uhler reports from West Texas oil country.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant