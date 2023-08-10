Barriers to EntryMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...AI on the Job

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Off to the races
Aug 10, 2023

Off to the races

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
G Fiume/Getty Images
ESPN is likely to be the next big name in sports betting. We'll talk about why. Plus, worker productivity is up and WeWork is headed toward closure.

Segments From this episode

ESPN, long a big name in sports, lends its name to sports betting

by Stephanie Hughes
Aug 10, 2023
Gaming company Penn Entertainment is paying $2 billion over 10 years to use ESPN's name in its gambling app and website.
Sports betting is a growing market in the U.S. ESPN made $2 billion in its deal to license its brand to Penn Entertainment's betting app and website.
George Rose/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

For the first time in a year, worker productivity is up

by Mitchell Hartman
Aug 10, 2023
That's a good thing for the economy and for business — and could be a good thing for workers themselves.
Increased productivity often comes from the introduction of new technology, like supermarket self checkouts.
Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:52 AM PDT
10:09
3:23 AM PDT
5:33
7:45 AM PDT
1:50
Aug 9, 2023
27:34
Aug 8, 2023
30:10
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
Inflation, high interest rates, and access are all part of credit card debt exceeding $1 trillion
Inflation, high interest rates, and access are all part of credit card debt exceeding $1 trillion
Could the carbon credit model help save threatened species?
A Warmer World
Could the carbon credit model help save threatened species?
Trying to boost diversity over margaritas at the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium
Trying to boost diversity over margaritas at the Fed's Jackson Hole Symposium
Why year-over-year inflation changes aren’t a great indicator of today’s inflation
Why year-over-year inflation changes aren’t a great indicator of today’s inflation