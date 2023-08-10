Off to the races
ESPN is likely to be the next big name in sports betting. We'll talk about why. Plus, worker productivity is up and WeWork is headed toward closure.
ESPN, long a big name in sports, lends its name to sports betting
Gaming company Penn Entertainment is paying $2 billion over 10 years to use ESPN's name in its gambling app and website.
For the first time in a year, worker productivity is up
That's a good thing for the economy and for business — and could be a good thing for workers themselves.
