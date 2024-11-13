October inflation numbers meet forecast
Prices were 2.6% higher than a year ago. But wage growth continues to outpace inflation. Also: the history of the federal income tax.
Wage growth continues to outpace inflation
Price growth has moderated. Wage growth hasn't, for the most part.
Why the U.S. once relied on tariffs to raise revenue — and what it would mean to go back
President-elect Donald Trump has suggested he would cut or even eliminate income taxes, ramping up the role tariffs play instead.
Trump's new advisory group
President-elect Donald Trump says Tesla, SpaceX and X chief Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, a pharmaceutical entrepreneur who ran as a Republican for president, will lead an effort to restructure the federal government, revamp regulations and try to save money. It’s not clear if the new outfit will be part of the administration — and require congressional approval — or be more like an outside think tank.
