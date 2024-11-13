Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support the fact-based journalism you rely on with a donation to Marketplace today. Give Now!
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
October inflation numbers meet forecast
Nov 13, 2024

October inflation numbers meet forecast

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Prices were 2.6% higher than a year ago. But wage growth continues to outpace inflation. Also: the history of the federal income tax.

Segments From this episode

Wage growth continues to outpace inflation

by Mitchell Hartman
Nov 13, 2024
Price growth has moderated. Wage growth hasn't, for the most part.
In October, average hourly earnings rose 4% from the year before. Which means Americans had over 1% more disposable income to spend.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why the U.S. once relied on tariffs to raise revenue — and what it would mean to go back

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 13, 2024
President-elect Donald Trump has suggested he would cut or even eliminate income taxes, ramping up the role tariffs play instead.
90% of the federal government’s revenue came from tariffs. From the country’s inception until the 1860s, said one trade historian.
Win McNamee/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Trump's new advisory group

by Nova Safo

President-elect Donald Trump says Tesla, SpaceX and X chief Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, a pharmaceutical entrepreneur who ran as a Republican for president, will lead an effort to restructure the federal government, revamp regulations and try to save money. It’s not clear if the new outfit will be part of the administration — and require congressional approval — or be more like an outside think tank.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:39 PM PST
27:58
2:36 PM PST
16:21
8:42 AM PST
11:00
2:42 AM PST
12:44
Nov 12, 2024
27:20
Nov 12, 2024
15:26
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
What a second Trump term means for U.S. fiscal health
Trump's Second Term
What a second Trump term means for U.S. fiscal health
One more byproduct of hybrid work: The rideshare commute
One more byproduct of hybrid work: The rideshare commute
Despite looming tariffs and "the worst harvest I've ever had," Iowa farmer remains optimistic
Despite looming tariffs and "the worst harvest I've ever had," Iowa farmer remains optimistic
Here are five fixes for the U.S. housing shortage
Here are five fixes for the U.S. housing shortage