Mar 23, 2020
The NYSE’s trading floor is closed
Software will temporarily take over for the New York Stock Exchange so human traders don't have to come to work. Tax Day moved to July 15. The SEC is watching out for insider trading during the pandemic.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
