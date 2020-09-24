Just $7/month gets you a limited edition KaiPA pint glass. Plus bragging rights that you support independent journalism.
Sep 24, 2020
Nuclear energy’s 30-year low
The number of nuclear plants running everywhere on Earth is at the lowest point in three decades. Why? Plus, pleas for Congress to do more in terms of coronavirus relief. And, a status update on auto industry reopenings in Mexico.
Segments From this episode
The COVID recession is morphing into something that will last longer
Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, has more.
World Nuclear Industry Status Report shows number of nuclear reactor units operating globally is at a 30-year low
Marketplace's Kristin Schwab has more.
In Mexico, auto industry struggles to rev up operations
As the auto industry reopens, unions say they are concerned about working conditions in plants.
