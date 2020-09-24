Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Nuclear energy’s 30-year low
Sep 24, 2020

Nuclear energy's 30-year low

The number of nuclear plants running everywhere on Earth is at the lowest point in three decades. Why? Plus, pleas for Congress to do more in terms of coronavirus relief. And, a status update on auto industry reopenings in Mexico.

Segments From this episode

The COVID recession is morphing into something that will last longer

Diane Swonk, chief economist at Grant Thornton, has more.
World Nuclear Industry Status Report shows number of nuclear reactor units operating globally is at a 30-year low

Marketplace's Kristin Schwab has more.
COVID-19

In Mexico, auto industry struggles to rev up operations

by Rodrigo Cervantes
Sep 24, 2020
As the auto industry reopens, unions say they are concerned about working conditions in plants.
Auto industry activity is resuming at factories in Mexico. But, unions are concerned about working conditions.
Mauricio Palos/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Blue World Mac Miller

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Cast your vote for Marketplace to get us one step closer
to our goal.
