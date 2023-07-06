This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Not your grandpa’s Pong
Jul 6, 2023

Not your grandpa's Pong

Getty Images
A quarter of video gamers in the U.S. are 50 and older, and no, they don't just want to play "brain games". Plus, the latest on Meta's Twitter-like platform, and a look at the markets.

Segments From this episode

Older gamers say the industry doesn't design with them in mind

by Ashley Milne-Tyte
Jul 6, 2023
A quarter of video gamers in the U.S. are over 50, according to the AARP.
Some gaming companies think the 50 and up age group is only interested in brain health games, but narrative games are actually quite popular with older adults, according to one researcher.
David McNew/Getty Images
