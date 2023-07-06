Not your grandpa’s Pong
A quarter of video gamers in the U.S. are 50 and older, and no, they don't just want to play "brain games". Plus, the latest on Meta's Twitter-like platform, and a look at the markets.
Older gamers say the industry doesn't design with them in mind
A quarter of video gamers in the U.S. are over 50, according to the AARP.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC