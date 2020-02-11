Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioCheck Your Balance ™️Workplace CultureMake Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

Not enough cooks in the kitchen

Feb 11, 2020
Not enough cooks in the kitchen

Despite relatively great job and trade numbers, many other factors are contributing to slower growth. Delinquencies are rising rapidly in the subprime auto loan sector. The restaurant industry looks to immigration reform to deal with a worker shortage.

Stories From this episode

Amid worker shortage, Houston restaurant industry seeks immigration reform

by Elizabeth Trovall Feb 11, 2020
According to one estimate, the national workforce will lose more than a million workers aged under 25 in the next eight years.
Cooks at Hugo’s restaurant in Houston, Texas, prepare for the lunch shift.
Macie Kelly/Houston Public Media
Music from the episode

Money Money Money - Accompaniment Backing Tracks Stage Stars

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Miguel Contreras Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow