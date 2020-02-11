Feb 11, 2020
Not enough cooks in the kitchen
Despite relatively great job and trade numbers, many other factors are contributing to slower growth. Delinquencies are rising rapidly in the subprime auto loan sector. The restaurant industry looks to immigration reform to deal with a worker shortage.
Stories From this episode
Amid worker shortage, Houston restaurant industry seeks immigration reform
According to one estimate, the national workforce will lose more than a million workers aged under 25 in the next eight years.
