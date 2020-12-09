Dec 9, 2020
A winter without the holiday performances we’re used to
Plus, a Trump administration COVID relief proposal. Also, new stocks from name-brand companies hit markets this week. And, a federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to fully restore DACA.
Segments From this episode
The Trump administration has its own version of a COVID-19 relief bill
The White House would reportedly include another round of relief payments for most Americans: $600 per adult and $600 per child. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
These businesses launching stock offerings in December 2020 feel that the market is actually in pretty good shape
And in the case of some of the new stocks this week, there are brand names that a lot of people know like DoorDash and Airbnb. Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, says that can lead to more individual investors trying to get in on the action. "When it's a big name-brand company that people can identify with, then it's more likely that we're going to see that retail investor try to get involved, because it's something that they feel they can relate to," Schmidt said. "And they themselves have a perspective on the viability of the business longer term."
DACA ruling protects recipients and allows for new applicants
But Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status is still temporary, and offers no clear path to citizenship.
Theaters and dance companies scramble to survive this holiday season
Arts organizations have had to cancel or reimagine their blockbuster holiday shows due to the pandemic.
