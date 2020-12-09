How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

A winter without the holiday performances we’re used to
Dec 9, 2020

A winter without the holiday performances we're used to

Plus, a Trump administration COVID relief proposal. Also, new stocks from name-brand companies hit markets this week. And, a federal judge has ordered the Trump administration to fully restore DACA.

Segments From this episode

The Trump administration has its own version of a COVID-19 relief bill

The White House would reportedly include another round of relief payments for most Americans: $600 per adult and $600 per child. Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
These businesses launching stock offerings in December 2020 feel that the market is actually in pretty good shape

And in the case of some of the new stocks this week, there are brand names that a lot of people know like DoorDash and Airbnb. Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, says that can lead to more individual investors trying to get in on the action. "When it's a big name-brand company that people can identify with, then it's more likely that we're going to see that retail investor try to get involved, because it's something that they feel they can relate to," Schmidt said. "And they themselves have a perspective on the viability of the business longer term."
DACA ruling protects recipients and allows for new applicants

by Andy Uhler
Dec 9, 2020
But Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals status is still temporary, and offers no clear path to citizenship.
People hold signs during a rally in support of the Supreme Court's ruling in favor of the DACA program in San Diego, Calif., on June 18, 2020.
Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Theaters and dance companies scramble to survive this holiday season

by Mikaela Lefrak
Dec 9, 2020
Arts organizations have had to cancel or reimagine their blockbuster holiday shows due to the pandemic.
Faith Lee rehearses the role of Clara in the Maryland Youth Ballet’s 2020 version of “The Nutcracker.”
Courtesy of the Maryland Youth Ballet
Music from the episode

Red-Eye The Album Leaf

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
