A winter without the holiday performances we’re used to

These businesses launching stock offerings in December 2020 feel that the market is actually in pretty good shape

And in the case of some of the new stocks this week, there are brand names that a lot of people know like DoorDash and Airbnb. Susan Schmidt, head of U.S. equities with Aviva Investors, says that can lead to more individual investors trying to get in on the action. "When it's a big name-brand company that people can identify with, then it's more likely that we're going to see that retail investor try to get involved, because it's something that they feel they can relate to," Schmidt said. "And they themselves have a perspective on the viability of the business longer term."