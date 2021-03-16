The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
2X MATCH TODAY: Support our podcast for kids and families! GIVE NOW
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
“Nomadland”: Life going from one Amazon warehouse to the next
Mar 16, 2021

“Nomadland”: Life going from one Amazon warehouse to the next

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
With the film "Nomadland" earning an Academy Award nomination for best picture, among others, we hear from two "nomads" who live on the road and work in Amazon warehouses. Plus, a brand firm takes a controlling stake in the parent company of Toys R Us, with plans to open new stores in the U.S.

Segments From this episode

American "nomads" and their "love-hate" relationship with Amazon's CamperForce

by David Brancaccio and Daniel Shin
Mar 16, 2021
Rebecca Bailey and Hakam Salahuddin are a retired nomad couple who document their travels on their blog, The Tin Can Travelers.
"Nomads" live in RVs, campers or other vehicles and travel around the U.S., picking up seasonal work to make ends meet. Pictured: From left to right, nomads Hakam Salahuddin and Rebecca Bailey, and their dog, Beefy.
Courtesy of Salahuddin and Bailey
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Toys R Us, under new ownership, plans to open stores

by Justin Ho
Mar 16, 2021
Since Toys R Us went into liquidation in 2018, retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon have expanded efforts in the toy sector.
People are still familiar with the Toys R Us brand, said Sean McGowan at Gateway Investor Relations. He said the company’s new stores are likely to focus on the experience of buying toys.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Toy Netta

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Home repair demand helps grow this microbusiness during the pandemic
COVID-19
Home repair demand helps grow this microbusiness during the pandemic
If you were on unemployment last year, you'll probably get a tax break
If you were on unemployment last year, you'll probably get a tax break

DOUBLE your gift:
support our kids’ podcast with a special match

GIVE NOW
Pandemic relief package includes spending aimed at reducing food insecurity
Pandemic relief package includes spending aimed at reducing food insecurity