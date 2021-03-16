Mar 16, 2021
“Nomadland”: Life going from one Amazon warehouse to the next
With the film "Nomadland" earning an Academy Award nomination for best picture, among others, we hear from two "nomads" who live on the road and work in Amazon warehouses. Plus, a brand firm takes a controlling stake in the parent company of Toys R Us, with plans to open new stores in the U.S.
American "nomads" and their "love-hate" relationship with Amazon's CamperForce
Rebecca Bailey and Hakam Salahuddin are a retired nomad couple who document their travels on their blog, The Tin Can Travelers.
Toys R Us, under new ownership, plans to open stores
Since Toys R Us went into liquidation in 2018, retailers like Target, Walmart and Amazon have expanded efforts in the toy sector.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
