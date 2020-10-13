Oct 13, 2020
Auctions aren’t just for livestock or fine art, Nobel laureate says
Professor Robert Wilson says auction theory affects our everyday lives, from house prices to phone networks. Australia investigates if China has stopped importing its coal. Who benefits from Prime Day?
Nobel laureate Robert Wilson says auctions pervade our everyday life
Many products are now sold using "package auctions" for a more efficient allocation of goods.
