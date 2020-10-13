Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Auctions aren’t just for livestock or fine art, Nobel laureate says
Oct 13, 2020

Auctions aren’t just for livestock or fine art, Nobel laureate says

Professor Robert Wilson says auction theory affects our everyday lives, from house prices to phone networks. Australia investigates if China has stopped importing its coal. Who benefits from Prime Day?

Segments From this episode

Nobel laureate Robert Wilson says auctions pervade our everyday life

by Victoria Craig and Alex Schroeder
Oct 13, 2020
Many products are now sold using "package auctions" for a more efficient allocation of goods.
It's not just art sales. Auctions are instrumental in advertising sales, electricity prices, property purchases and more.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
