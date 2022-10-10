This Is UncomfortableSecret Money, Public InfluenceMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Nobel Prize in economics goes to trio versed in the ways of financial crises
Oct 10, 2022

Nobel Prize in economics goes to trio versed in the ways of financial crises

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Anders Wiklund/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images
Among the three people who won is former Fed chair Ben Bernanke. To help explain some of the research, we consult with Chris Farrell. Also, Julia Coronado drops in to discuss today's market activity. We look into the financial benefits of museums letting people in for free.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:01 AM PDT
7:41
3:10 AM PDT
5:40
Oct 7, 2022
1:50
Oct 7, 2022
28:15
Oct 7, 2022
27:26
Oct 6, 2022
29:01
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
What would the job market look like if there'd been no COVID pandemic?
What would the job market look like if there'd been no COVID pandemic?
Looking to go viral? Try LinkedIn.
Looking to go viral? Try LinkedIn.
Demand for electronics is falling. But some types of semiconductors are still in short supply.
Demand for electronics is falling. But some types of semiconductors are still in short supply.
The inventors of the now-ubiquitous barcode received a patent 70 years ago
The inventors of the now-ubiquitous barcode received a patent 70 years ago