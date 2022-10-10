Nobel Prize in economics goes to trio versed in the ways of financial crises
Among the three people who won is former Fed chair Ben Bernanke. To help explain some of the research, we consult with Chris Farrell. Also, Julia Coronado drops in to discuss today's market activity. We look into the financial benefits of museums letting people in for free.
