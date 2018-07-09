DownloadDownload

No work, no pay? Not for Northern Ireland's politicians

From the BBC World Service … British Airways has apologized to customers after revealing data for 380,000 customers was stolen. We'll look at why airline websites are becoming big targets for hackers. Then, the British government is cutting salaries of Northern Ireland's lawmakers who haven't met for nearly two years. Afterwards, Starbucks is opening its first café in Milan on Friday, but how will it be perceived by those in the country who helped shape global coffee culture?

