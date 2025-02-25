Inside the Movement to Teach Kids About MoneyTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

No way Waymo?
Feb 25, 2025

No way Waymo?

Mario Tama/Getty Images
American consumers have a lot of skepticism about self-driving vehicles, a new AAA survey finds.

Segments From this episode

EU partnership

The European Union is now proposing that Ukraine and the EU develop a partnership to share the bounty of Ukraine’s strategically important minerals. The offer comes as President Donald Trump is pushing Kyiv for a big minerals deal with the U.S. The BBC’s Danny Aeberhard reports.

Would you get into a self-driving car?

by Nova Safo

How much do you want your own car to drive itself so you can meditate more deeply on the world’s deeper meaning? A new survey from AAA finds that fewer than half of us would get in a car without a driver. We’ll unpack.

Charging infrastructure tries to catch up with electric truck demand

by Erin Stone
Feb 25, 2025
Building the right facilities to power big rigs at scale requires a lot of pieces to fall into place.
Rows of electric truck chargers at one of the continent's largest semitruck charging depots, not far from major ports in Los Angeles County.
Erin Stone
