No way Waymo?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
American consumers have a lot of skepticism about self-driving vehicles, a new AAA survey finds.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
EU partnership
The European Union is now proposing that Ukraine and the EU develop a partnership to share the bounty of Ukraine’s strategically important minerals. The offer comes as President Donald Trump is pushing Kyiv for a big minerals deal with the U.S. The BBC’s Danny Aeberhard reports.
Would you get into a self-driving car?
How much do you want your own car to drive itself so you can meditate more deeply on the world’s deeper meaning? A new survey from AAA finds that fewer than half of us would get in a car without a driver. We’ll unpack.
Charging infrastructure tries to catch up with electric truck demand
Building the right facilities to power big rigs at scale requires a lot of pieces to fall into place.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC